Oliveira Continues To Dominate On Opening Day At German MotoGP

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Oliveira continues to dominate on opening day at German MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira continued to set the pace in MotoGP when he recorded the fastest time in free practice ahead of the German Grand Prix on Friday

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Miguel Oliveira continued to set the pace in MotoGP when he recorded the fastest time in free practice ahead of the German Grand Prix on Friday.

The Portuguese KTM rider, who won the last race in Catalonia, was fastest in the afternoon, when every rider recorded better times than in the morning session.

The top 18 were separated by less than a second on a day when the wind created an additional hazard. They had to dodge a twisting column of what appeared to be wisps of grass on Turn 11.

The closest challengers to Oliveira's best lap of 1min 20.690sec were the two factory Yamahas.

French championship leader Fabio Quartararo was 0.22sec back after outpacing Spanish team-mate Maverick Vinales as the session ended with a flurry of fast laps.

After a slow start to the season, KTM changed its chassis and its fuel and Oliveira finished second in Italy before winning in Catalonia.

"KTM has made huge progress and Miguel is going super fast, so we have to keep an eye on him," said Quartararo.

