Olmo Hopes Pedri Can Make Speedy Return For Euros Semi-finalists Spain
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Spain forward Dani Olmo said he hoped injured midfielder Pedri would quickly return for the Euro 2024 semi-finalists, saying "this is a story we are all writing together".
Olmo came on after just eight minutes following an early injury to Pedri, who collided with Toni Kroos in a tackle.
The 26-year-old proved to be the crucial player in the match for Spain. He scored a goal after 51 minutes, before putting in a perfect assist in the penultimate minute of extra time for a 2-1 win over hosts Germany in Stuttgart.
Germany had earlier equalised in the 89th minute, with Florian Wirtz hammering in a Joshua Kimmich knock-down to send the game into extra time.
With the match headed towards penalties, Olmo's chipped cross was headed into the goal by Mikel Merino in the 119th minute, snatching a stunning victory for Spain.
"It was unbelievable, I don't know how I did it. I'm very proud, it was very difficult. We simply went forward and it worked out," added Olmo.
The RB Leipzig forward, one of two Spain squad members to play in Germany, said he was "exhausted, but you can see we have a great team and we fought until the end".
"It's wonderful for the whole team, I hope Pedri is feeling better, he's an important player for us and this is a story we are all writing together."
Pedri was shown with a heavily strapped knee after the match and will be a doubt for Spain's semi-final tie.
Spain will meet either France or Portugal in Tuesday's semi-final in Munich as they continue their bid for a record-breaking fourth Euros title.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Sports
-
Retiring Kroos hopeful despite Germany's 'bitter' Euros exit10 minutes ago
-
Kolo Muani, Camavinga start for France against Portugal at Euro 202420 minutes ago
-
Gauff overpowers qualifier to reach Wimbledon fourth round30 minutes ago
-
Portugal v France Euro 2024 starting line-ups40 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz back from brink to beat Tiafoe in Wimbledon thriller4 hours ago
-
Sun breaks through for New Zealand at Wimbledon4 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins five medals in Asian Snooker C'ship7 hours ago
-
Inter Departmental National Kabaddi C'ship from July 1210 hours ago
-
2024 WSF World Jr C’ships draws, seedings announced11 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 4 results - 3rd update24 hours ago
-
'Less Yamal, more Jamal': Germany vow to attack against Spain1 day ago
-
Djokovic backs Murray to return despite Wimbledon farewell1 day ago