LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Olympia won two and Remington Pharma/Barry's one match in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 matches played under American system on the inaugural day here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the two-chukker match between Olympia and Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Olympia recorded a convincing 4-1.5 victory. From Olympia, Ch Hassan Mansoor banged in a brace while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal each. From the losing side, the only goal came from Raja Arslan Najeeb.

In the two-chukker match between Team AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood and Remington Pharma/Barry's, the latter won it by 6-2.5. From the winning side, Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick while Emilio Novilo struck a brace and Ch Hayat Mehmood hit one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Zubair Khalid scored one goal each.

The two-chukker match between Olympia and Remington Pharma/Barry's proved to be a thriller, where the former beat the latter 4.5-3. From the winning side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace while Ch Hassan Mansoor and Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo converted one goal apeice. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Emilio Novilo scored all the three goals.

Later in the four-chukker match, FG Polo Team outsmarted Master Paints Black by 8.5-5. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Abbas Mukhtar emerged as hero of the day as he smashed in super six goals while the remaining two goals came from Amirreza Behboudi. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a quartet while Sufi Muhammad Uzair scored one.

As many as 10 teams including Olympia, ARPR/Sakuf/Sherwood, Remington/Barrys, FG Polo, Master Paints Black, Master Paints, AOS, Guard Group, Magic River and Zacky Farms are taking part in the annual Polo in Pink event being contested here at Lahore Polo Club. Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Omer Sadik said: "The Lahore Polo Club has a long history of arranging events for social causes and this year, partnering with them is the famous online brand called Lulusar. To raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds for a specialized breast cancer hospital in Lahore, the Pink Ribbon Pakistan are co-hosts of this prestigious event." The LPC chief further said: "We have a very rich tradition of polo that dates back to centuries. Just like Lahore is the heart of Pakistan, Lahore Polo Club is the heart of polo in Pakistan.

We are grateful to our title sponsors Lulusar and to our other sponsors namely Brighto Paints and Happy Cow Cheese who have joined hands to make this event successful and to raise awareness of breast cancer in Pakistan.

"This event has grown in stature over the years and we have now gone global with this cause by associating this with the international pink ribbon campaign. With ten team participating, we look forward to some very competitive games during the week. We have a lady player as well as two foreign players taking part in this tournament. We welcome all teams and hope to have a great final on Sunday 25th October at Lahore Polo Club," Omer Sadik added.

Founder and CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said: "Polo in Pink event is a fun day out created to support breast cancer awareness in Pakistan. This is a wonderful initiative and we are confident that it will help Pink Ribbon extend its message to the masses.

"Events like these go a long way in raising awareness towards such an important issue as it has a great impact on our society. The aim of this event is to disseminate information regarding breast cancer prevention, early detection and treatment to save more than 40,000 women dying from cancer every year," added Omer Aftab.

Azfar Hasan (CEO) of Lulusar said that Lulusar is proud to be a part of the Pink Ribbon awareness campaign at the event on October 25 at the Polo Club in Lahore. Lulusar is not just a brand, but a community for women to bring them together in support of their causes and to address their concerns. The breast cancer awareness campaign is driven by the desire to save lives of many women by imparting knowledge about the risks, the signs, and the actions required to get treated. We wish the organizers success in all their endeavors to bring good health to our families and community."Fawad Shah (COO) elaborated that Lulusar is proud to present 'Polo in Pink', an event for breast cancer awareness, organized in collaboration with Pink Ribbon and Polo Club. We would like to extend our support to women from all walks of life, acknowledging and supporting the resilience with which multiple women have battled with breast cancer. Lulusar is proud to be a community that strives to empower the women of Pakistan. We hope that this event allows us to connect to our community, and garner more support for the cause at hand.