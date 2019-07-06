Olympiakos sign Moroccan striker El-Arabi

Moroccan international striker Youssef El-Arabi has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek Super League club announced Saturday

Piraeus, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Moroccan international striker Youssef El-Arabi has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek Super League club announced Saturday.

French-born El-Arabi played the last three seasons with Qatar's Al-Duhail appearing in 31 league matches and scoring 43 goals.

The 32-year-old began his career with French first division side Caen, where he was born, before moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for a season.

He moved to Spain in 2012, scoring 44 goals in 130 matches for La Liga club Granada.

He has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for the Moroccan national team since making his debut in 2010 but missed out on selection for the 2018 World Cup and for the ongoing African Cup of Nations.