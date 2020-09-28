UrduPoint.com
Olympiakos Signs Tunisian Defender Drager

Piraeus, Greece, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Tunisia international defender Mohamed Drager signed a four-year contract with Olympiakos on Sunday for an unspecified fee, the Greek champions announced.

"I think it is a significant step for me in my career to be a member of Olympiakos.

I run a lot on the right side up and down and I hope to give a lot of assists to our forwards. This is my main strength," Drager said.

Freiburg-born Drager, 24, started with his home-town club before spending the last two seasons on loan at Paderborn, appearing in 40 matches and scoring one goal. Last season he made 18 appearances, scoring once and assisting on three goals, as Paderborn finished bottom of the Bundesliga.

Drager has 13 caps for the Tunisian national team.

More Stories From Sports

