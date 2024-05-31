Olympian Khawaja Junaid Appointed PMYP’s Focal Person On Sports
Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday appointed Olympian Khawaja Junaid as the Focal Person of PMYP on Sports
Appointing Khawaja Junaid as the Focal Person on Sports is a significant step towards enhancing our sports programmes and initiatives,” said Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. “His extensive experience and dedication to the sports field will be invaluable in inspiring and mobilizing our young athletes to achieve their full potential.”
As the Focal Person on Sports, he will play an impactful role in driving initiatives that encourage youth participation in various sports, fostering a culture of athletic excellence and healthy living, the Chairman PMYP added. Rana Mashhood stated, "Under Khawaja Junaid’s leadership, the sports initiatives will thrive, fostering a new generation of talented and dedicated athletes who will represent Pakistan with distinction on national and international stages.
Khawaja Junaid, a renowned figure in the sports community and an accomplished Olympian, brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for sports development. Khawaja Junaid expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating that, “It is an honour to be appointed as the focal person of sports for the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. I am excited to contribute to sports development in Pakistan and support our young athletes in their journey towards excellence. Together, we can build a vibrant sports culture that empowers our youth and brings pride to our nation.”
