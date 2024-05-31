Open Menu

Olympian Khawaja Junaid Appointed PMYP’s Focal Person On Sports

Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday appointed Olympian Khawaja Junaid as the Focal Person of PMYP on Sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday appointed Olympian Khawaja Junaid as the Focal Person of PMYP on Sports.

Appointing Khawaja Junaid as the Focal Person on Sports is a significant step towards enhancing our sports programmes and initiatives,” said Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. “His extensive experience and dedication to the sports field will be invaluable in inspiring and mobilizing our young athletes to achieve their full potential.”

As the Focal Person on Sports, he will play an impactful role in driving initiatives that encourage youth participation in various sports, fostering a culture of athletic excellence and healthy living, the Chairman PMYP added. Rana Mashhood stated, "Under Khawaja Junaid’s leadership, the sports initiatives will thrive, fostering a new generation of talented and dedicated athletes who will represent Pakistan with distinction on national and international stages.

Khawaja Junaid, a renowned figure in the sports community and an accomplished Olympian, brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for sports development. Khawaja Junaid expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating that, “It is an honour to be appointed as the focal person of sports for the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. I am excited to contribute to sports development in Pakistan and support our young athletes in their journey towards excellence. Together, we can build a vibrant sports culture that empowers our youth and brings pride to our nation.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Young

Recent Stories

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

17 minutes ago
 Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

18 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

24 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

20 minutes ago
 IG chairs promotion board meeting

IG chairs promotion board meeting

20 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for t ..

Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..

20 minutes ago
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

20 minutes ago
 Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form ..

Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer

20 minutes ago
 Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

18 minutes ago
 Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

18 minutes ago
 Trump to address media after felony conviction

Trump to address media after felony conviction

18 minutes ago
 Health minister emphasises importance of patient c ..

Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports