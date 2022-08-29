Olympian Manzoor Junior passes away

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Olympian Manzoor Hussain, known as Manzoor Jr., passed away here at a private hospital after cardiac arrest on Monday. He was 64.

Manzoor Junior, former captain Pakistan Hockey team, was part of the team which won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics respectively.

The forward who made a name for himself through exceptional stick work was part of the hockey teams which won glory for the country in the 1978 and 1982 hockey World Cups.