KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on sports Bangul Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah while expressing their grief over the demise of former Olympian Naveed Alam have said that the services of Naveed would always be remembered.

They said that the late Olympian brought laurel to the country by his performance in World Cup in 1994 and Olympics in 1996.

They said that the provincial government took immediate measures for the treatment of deceased Naveed Alam but the life did not stay with him and he passed away.

They also offered their condolences to the family and friends of the late Olympian.