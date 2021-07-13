UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympian Naveed Alam's Services To Be Remembered

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Olympian Naveed Alam's services to be remembered

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on sports Bangul Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah while expressing their grief over the demise of former Olympian Naveed Alam have said that the services of Naveed would always be remembered.

They said that the late Olympian brought laurel to the country by his performance in World Cup in 1994 and Olympics in 1996.

They said that the provincial government took immediate measures for the treatment of deceased Naveed Alam but the life did not stay with him and he passed away.

They also offered their condolences to the family and friends of the late Olympian.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Sports Laurel Imtiaz Ali Olympics Family Government

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

5 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

26 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

26 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

26 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

26 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.