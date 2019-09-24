Olympian Shahnaz to be spokesperson of Pakistan Hockey Federation

The President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig. (Retd) Muhammad KhalidSajjad Khokhar has appointed former great olympian Muhammad Shahnaz Sheikh as official Spokesperson of Pakistan Hockey Federation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) The President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig. (Retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has appointed former great olympian Muhammad Shahnaz Sheikh as official Spokesperson of Pakistan Hockey Federation.Shahnaz Sheikh played between 1969 and 1978.

He played 68 international matches for Pakistan and scored 45 goals for the National Hockey Team. He won Silver medal in 1972 and Bronze in 1976 Olympics. Shahnaz won the 1971 Field Hockey World Cup and was runner-up in 1975 and won again in 1978.

He was one of the most skilled hockey players Pakistan produced.

In the early 1970s, he was the most acrobatic Pakistani forward. Shahnaz also had a 'good hockey head' over his shoulders. One lasting impression of him was his rather brief stint as coach of the Pakistan junior team, which won theJunior Asia Cup.In recognition of his outstanding services for hockey he was awarded "Pride of Performance Award" in 1990 from the President of Pakistan.