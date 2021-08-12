Olympic 100m champion Jacobs says out of action until 2022

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:32 PM

Olympic Games 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs announced Thursday on his Instagram account that he will not run again until 2022

In response to a fan on a social media interaction, who asked the Italian when would be his next appearance on the track, he replied: "2022".

Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born Italian sprinter claimed a shock triumph in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold in the 4x100m relay.

His stunning victory was achieved in a European record of 9.80sec.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to next run on August 21 at the Eugene Diamond League meet in the United States.

After that, he was to appear on September 3 in Brussels and on September 9 in Zurich for the season-ending Diamond League Finals.

After his triumphant return to Italy from Tokyo on Monday, where he was greeted as a national hero, Jacobs resumed training.

However, Italian media said he immediately called a halt after a fall blamed on "the accumulated fatigue of the Olympics as well as a knee problem," reported Italian daily, Il Corriere della Sera.

