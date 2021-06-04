UrduPoint.com
Olympic 100m Hurdles Champ Brianna McNeal Banned For Doping Violation: AIU

Muhammad Rameez 34 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:42 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Olympics 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been banned for five years for tampering with the anti-doping testing process, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Friday.

McNeal, 29, can still take part in the US trials for the Tokyo Olympics later this month while she appeals the ban, which is backdated to August 15, 2020, the AIU said in a statement.

