Olympic Athletes to Take Daily Coronavirus Tests During Games in Tokyo - Tetyukhin

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Athletes will be required to take daily tests for COVID-19 during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the general manager of the Russian men's volleyball team, Sergey Tetyukhin told Sputnik.

"We did PCR tests upon arrival at the airport, all the results are negative, otherwise we would not have been allowed to Tokyo. Now we will take PCR tests every morning ... that's how it's going to be throughout the Olympics," Tetyukhin said.

Earlier this month, several people living in the Olympic village tested positive for the coronavirus, including foreign athletes. Since July 1, the the Organizing Committee has recorded more than 40 cases of the coronavirus among people related to the Olympic Games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.