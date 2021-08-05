UrduPoint.com

Olympic BMX Rider Fields To Leave Hospital After Head Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Olympic BMX rider Fields to leave hospital after head injury

Tokyo, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields will be released from hospital on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a serious head injury sustained while competing in Tokyo, US team officials said.

Fields, the gold medallist at the Rio 2016 Games, suffered a brain haemorrhage when he fell heavily during the semi-final on July 30 and was rushed to hospital, where he spent time in intensive care.

The US Olympic team's chief medical officer Jonathan Finnoff said the 28-year-old was ready to make the journey back to the United States.

"He will now return home to be with his friends and family in Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation," Finnoff said.

Field, who said before heading to Tokyo that he was considering retirement after the Games, sounded an optimistic note on social media.

"I'm back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we're working!" he tweeted.

Related Topics

Social Media Tokyo United States July 2016 Gold Olympics Family From

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

9 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

8 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

8 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

8 hours ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.