Olympic Champion Evenepoel Breaks Hand And Shoulder In Post Van Collision

Published December 03, 2024

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Double Olympic road cycling champion Remco Evenepoel broke a hand, ribs and shoulder blade when he collided with the open door of a postal van in Brussels during a training run Tuesday.

The 24-year-old's team Quick-Step Soudal revealed the extent of his injuries as the Belgian was transferred to a specialist hospital for a procedure on his shoulder.

"Following an incident while training today, Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital where it was revealed that he has sustained fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and his right hand," the team said in a statement.

Evenepoel has a history of dramatic crashes, plunging into a ravine in Italy in 2020, being brought down in full flight by a dog at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, and early this season he suffered a high-speed downhill fall at the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Belgian won both the individual time trial and the road race at the Paris Olympics and took the best young rider's jersey at the Tour de France in July.

Evenepoel successfully defended his world time-trial title in Zurich in September and is a former winner of the Vuelta a Espana.

Witnesses to the accident in Brussels on Tuesday said Evenepoel, a former national youth footballer, lay stricken and ashen-faced but conscious, with his bike broken in two by the force of the impact.

Quick-Step Soudal boss Patrick Lefevere said Evenepoel had called him shortly after the fall, explaining a postwoman had opened a door of the stationary van as he cycled past it.

