Olympic Champion Jacobs Cruises To Win On Return To 100 Metres

Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Olympic champion Jacobs cruises to win on return to 100 metres

Lamont Marcell Jacobs made a winning return to the 100 metres at a meeting in Savona on Wednesday, cruising to victory in his first race over the distance since claiming double gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Savona, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Lamont Marcell Jacobs made a winning return to the 100 metres at a meeting in Savona on Wednesday, cruising to victory in his first race over the distance since claiming double gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs crossed the line in a wind-assisted time of 10.04sec in the final in front of a small crowd at the low-key meeting on the Italian Riviera, having won the heat in 9.99sec.

Italian Jacobs was due to go head to head in Nairobi last weekend with Fred Kerley for the first time since his shock win at last year's Tokyo Games.

However he had to pull out of the event with intestinal problems meaning he made his comeback at a rustic event under glorious sunshine in Italy.

No more than a hundred spectators could have been present when Jacobs first appeared on the track at the Centro Sportivo Fontanassa, located in the hills above the seaside town and surrounded by verdant countryside.

Dressed in black, Jacobs received a light smattering of applause from the small crowd as he surveyed where he would race later in the afternoon.

Then he beat his opponents before leaving the track holding his lower back and saying he needed physio treatment before speaking to the media.

In March Jacobs stormed to victory to take the world indoor 60m gold in Belgrade, chasing down the American world 100m champion Christian Coleman in the final.

