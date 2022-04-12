Olympic champion Quan leads Chinese diving team for WC trial

Olympic champion Quan Hongchan is the youngest diver of the Chinese team to compete at the first trial of the diving event for the upcoming 2022 World Championships and the 19th Asian Games as well here on April 21-26, said the trial organizers on Tuesday

XI'AN, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Quan Hongchan is the youngest diver of the Chinese team to compete at the first trial of the diving event for the upcoming 2022 World Championships and the 19th Asian Games as well here on April 21-26, said the trial organizers on Tuesday.

Chinese National diving team will be without many elite players like Shi Tingmao, Wang Han, Chen Aisen, Xie Siyi and Yang Jian.

The event will be held at the Xi'an Olympic sports Center, one of the competition venues for China's 14th National Games in 2021.

Budapest will host the 2022 FINA World Championships from June 18 until July 3. The 19th Asian Games are scheduled on September 10-25.