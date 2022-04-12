UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champion Quan Leads Chinese Diving Team For WC Trial

Muhammad Rameez Published April 12, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Olympic champion Quan leads Chinese diving team for WC trial

Olympic champion Quan Hongchan is the youngest diver of the Chinese team to compete at the first trial of the diving event for the upcoming 2022 World Championships and the 19th Asian Games as well here on April 21-26, said the trial organizers on Tuesday

XI'AN, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Quan Hongchan is the youngest diver of the Chinese team to compete at the first trial of the diving event for the upcoming 2022 World Championships and the 19th Asian Games as well here on April 21-26, said the trial organizers on Tuesday.

Chinese National diving team will be without many elite players like Shi Tingmao, Wang Han, Chen Aisen, Xie Siyi and Yang Jian.

The event will be held at the Xi'an Olympic sports Center, one of the competition venues for China's 14th National Games in 2021.

Budapest will host the 2022 FINA World Championships from June 18 until July 3. The 19th Asian Games are scheduled on September 10-25.

Related Topics

World Sports China Jian April June July September Olympics Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after ..

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after Eid: Javed Latif

21 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Creation of Russian Sfera Orbital C ..

Roscosmos Says Creation of Russian Sfera Orbital Constellation to Require $120Ml ..

2 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in road mishap

One killed, two injured in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Ban on Russian Imports to Affect 38 Goods, ..

Japan's Ban on Russian Imports to Affect 38 Goods, Including Vodka, Beer- Econom ..

2 minutes ago
 NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

40 minutes ago
 1,676 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1,676 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.