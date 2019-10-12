UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Champion Whitlock Wins Pommel Horse World Title

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Olympic champion Whitlock wins pommel horse world title

Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse title for the third time in his career at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse title for the third time in his career at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Whitlock added to his 2015 and 2017 titles by taking gold in Stuttgart with a winning margin of only 0.

067 points ahead of silver medallist Lee Chih-Kai of Taiwan.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, the reigning European and Commonwealth champion, claimed bronze -- just 0.1 point behind Whitlock.

Related Topics

World Stuttgart 2017 2015 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Derwael wins uneven bars world title, Biles misses ..

20 seconds ago

Biles wins record-equalling 23rd worlds medal, mis ..

22 seconds ago

Man detained in Scotland not French murder suspect ..

23 seconds ago

Teenage star Gauff reaches maiden WTA final

25 seconds ago

Fitzpatrick maintains one-shot Italian Open lead

5 minutes ago

Several hurt in shooting in US church

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.