Olympic champion Whitlock wins pommel horse world title

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse title for the third time in his career at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Whitlock added to his 2015 and 2017 titles by taking gold in Stuttgart with a winning margin of only 0.

067 points ahead of silver medallist Lee Chih-Kai of Taiwan.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, the reigning European and Commonwealth champion, claimed bronze -- just 0.1 point behind Whitlock.