Olympic Champion Whitlock Wins Pommel Horse World Title
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:16 PM
Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse title for the third time in his career at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday
The 26-year-old Whitlock added to his 2015 and 2017 titles by taking gold in Stuttgart with a winning margin of only 0.
067 points ahead of silver medallist Lee Chih-Kai of Taiwan.
Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, the reigning European and Commonwealth champion, claimed bronze -- just 0.1 point behind Whitlock.