Olympic Champions Mills And McIntyre Named Female World Sailor Of The Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Olympic gold medalists Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, both from Great Britain, have been named female 2021 Rolex World Sailor of the Year while Australia's Tom Slingsby won the men's award

LONDON, Dec. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Olympic gold medalists Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, both from Great Britain, have been named female 2021 Rolex World Sailor of the Year while Australia's Tom Slingsby won the men's award.

Mills and McIntyre, who claimed gold in Tokyo in the 470 class, received 37% of the votes.

The gold in Tokyo was Mills's second following her victory from Rio 2016 with her new partner. McIntyre won her first gold medal in Tokyo and followed in the footsteps of her father, Michael, who won gold at the 1988 Games in Seoul.

Slingsby secured 29% of the votes after defending his Moth World Championship, winning 13 of the 14 races, securing back-to-back 2019 and 2021 title wins.

