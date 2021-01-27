Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach called on Wednesday for "patience" over the Tokyo Games, the holding of which this summer are in continued doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic chief Thomas Bach called on Wednesday for "patience" over the Tokyo Games, the holding of which this summer are in continued doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"I think it is too early to decide anything else," he added.

The Games were originally to have taken place last year but were postponed in the face of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming the first Olympics to suffer that fate in peacetime.

The IOC and the Japanese organisers rescheduled the Games for July 23 to August 8 this year.

But several media reports have claimed that the Games cannot go ahead, something an exasperated Bach was quick to play down.

"We're not losing time or energy on speculation... about whether the Games are taking place," the IOC president said.

"We're working on how the Games will take place."