UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Chief Bach Consults With IOC Members Over Virus Fallout

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Olympic chief Bach consults with IOC members over virus fallout

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday held a series of talks with International Olympic Committee members on the potential consequences of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the Tokyo Games pushed back a year to 2021, sources said.

Bach was to address the 100 IOC members in three different sessions decided by language and local time zone.

Bach's aim is to canvas the members for their view on "how to handle the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic", a source told AFP.

The IOC president wants to hear "thoughts, ideas and experiences of all members across the globe", it added.

While Bach addressed all Olympic actors on March 24 when announcing the postponement of the Tokyo Games, it is the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that he has specifically consulted IOC members.

Bach was backed up by Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi, IOC sports director Kit McConnell, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper and chief operating officer Lana Haddad.

The IOC's medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, also took to the floor to discuss "the issue of a vaccine", according to a second source.

Bach warned last week that 2021 was the "last option" for holding the delayed Tokyo Games, stressing that postponement cannot go on forever.

He said he backed Japan's stance that the Games will have to be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't under control by next year.

The German wouldn't say, however, whether a vaccine was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but was lukewarm on the idea of holding them without fans.

In March, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to July 23, 2021 over the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands around the world and halted international sport and travel. It was the first peacetime postponement of the Olympics.

The IOC has already set aside $800 million to help organisers and sports federations meet the extra costs of a postponed Olympics.

According to the latest budget, the Games were due to cost US $ 12.6 billion, shared between the organising committee, the government of Japan and Tokyo city.

Related Topics

World Sports Budget German Tokyo Japan March July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

58 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

1 hour ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

2 hours ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

3 hours ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.