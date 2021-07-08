Olympic chief Thomas Bach arrives in Tokyo before Games

Tokyo, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, with just two weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open.

Bach waved to reporters as he arrived at the Tokyo hotel where he will quarantine for three days. His arrival comes with Japan's government debating a new virus state of emergency that could limit or entirely bar spectators at the Games.