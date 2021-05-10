UrduPoint.com
Olympic Chief's Japan Visit Postponed Over Virus: Officials

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Olympic chief's Japan visit postponed over virus: officials

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has been forced to postpone a visit to Japan, the Games' organising committee said Monday, as virus cases surge less than three months before the Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has been forced to postpone a visit to Japan, the Games' organising committee said Monday, as virus cases surge less than three months before the Games.

Bach's trip had been scheduled for May 17-18 but organisers "decided to postpone it based on various situations including the extension of a virus state of emergency" by the Japanese government.

More Stories From Sports

