Olympic Committee Considering Option of No Audience at Games Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee does not rule out the possibility of holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 without spectators amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

"We have been doing all kinds of simulations. Basically, I don't think (the games without fans) is something that would happen or something that I would like to do, but it won't be a simulation unless we think about it," Olympic Committee President Yoshiro Mori said at press conference as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The Japanese government prepared three options for dealing with spectators: no restrictions, a 50 percent restriction, and a ban on the arrival of fans.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone it for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.