UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Committee Considering Option Of No Audience At Games Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Olympic Committee Considering Option of No Audience at Games Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee does not rule out the possibility of holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 without spectators amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

"We have been doing all kinds of simulations. Basically, I don't think (the games without fans) is something that would happen or something that I would like to do, but it won't be a simulation unless we think about it," Olympic Committee President Yoshiro Mori said at press conference as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The Japanese government prepared three options for dealing with spectators: no restrictions, a 50 percent restriction, and a ban on the arrival of fans.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone it for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.

Related Topics

Tokyo July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

51 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

1 hour ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.