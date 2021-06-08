UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Committee Names 29 Refugee Athletes To Participate In Tokyo Games - Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

Olympic Committee Names 29 Refugee Athletes to Participate in Tokyo Games - Statement

Organizers have announced the names of the 29 athletes who will participate in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan as part of the Refugee Team, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Organizers have announced the Names of the 29 athletes who will participate in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan as part of the Refugee Team, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

"The IOC have revealed the names of the athletes who will represent the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021," the committee said in a news release. "The final 29 athletes ... come from 11 countries, and were selected by the IOC's Executive board."

During the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games on July 23, the team will enter the brand new Japan National Stadium with the Olympic flag in second position, immediately after Greece, the IOC said.

"The refugee athletes are an enrichment for all of us in the entire Olympic community. The reasons we created this team still exist. We have more forcibly displaced people in the world right now," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a virtual ceremony podcast from Lausanne in Switzerland.

The team will stay in the Olympic village, like all the other 206 National Olympic Committees taking part, and continue to receive IOC support after the Olympic Games, the release said. The participating athletes are from Afghanistan, South Sudan, Syria, Iran, Cameroon, Eritrea, Congo and Venezuela.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Syria Iran Tokyo Lausanne Eritrea Japan Switzerland Sudan Congo Cameroon Venezuela Greece July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims six more lives

2 minutes ago

Lahore to be made clean, beautiful as per PM Imran ..

2 minutes ago

US Job Openings Hit Record High of 9.3Mln in April ..

4 minutes ago

Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council approves grant of Rs ..

4 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.