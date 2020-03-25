UrduPoint.com
Olympic Committee, Sports Federations To Discuss Tokyo Olympics Dates Thursday - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Internationale Olympic Committee (IOC) will discuss new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics during a Thursday conference call with the international sports federations, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing IOC President Thomas Bach, who had held a teleconference with journalists earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to postpone the games for the next year over the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the newspaper, Bach expressed a desire to come to a solution as quickly as possible, while receiving input from all involved parties.

