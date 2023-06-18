UrduPoint.com

Olympic Day 2023 Will Be Celebrated In Pakistan: POA Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Olympic Day 2023 will be celebrated in Pakistan: POA secretary

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Sunday that the Olympic Day 2033 will be celebrated in the country with great enthusiasm.

The Olympic Day celebration is an annual event which is celebrated worldwide, commemorating the foundation of the modern Olympic Movement on June 23, 1894, he said here.

"The Olympic Day provides a unique opportunity to engage people of all ages and backgrounds in sports activities, promoting the Olympic spirit and encouraging active lifestyles. POA have planned a series of events," he asserted.

The events which will be a part of Olympic Day celebrations include, Plantation Drive will be organized on 20 June here at Government College University Lahore, Plantation Drive will be organized on 21 June at Lahore College for Women University.

Olympic Day Run/Competitions will be organised by various National Sports Federation/ Services & Department affiliated with NOC Pakistan on 23 June at their respective headquarters/cities, he added.

The main Olympic Day Ceremony and Run shall be organized by NOC Pakistan on 24 June at DHA Sports Complex here, said the POA secretary.

