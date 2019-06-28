UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Day Archery Championship At Murree

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:13 PM

Olympic day archery championship at Murree

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is making best arrangements to organize Olympic Day Archery Championship in an appropriate manner at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) is making best arrangements to organize Olympic Day Archery Championship in an appropriate manner at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3.

Director General sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will inaugurate the Olympic Day Archery Championship at a colourful opening ceremony on July 2.

Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Archery Association are jointly organizing Olympic Day Archery Championship.

The teams from Army, Wapda, Custom, Police and all divisions are likely to feature in the grand championship. Every team will be comprised of six players - three girls and as many boys.

According to organizing secretary Manzar Fareed Shah said: "We are quite hopeful to find talented male and female players from this championship".

Related Topics

Army Police Sports Punjab Murree Male Bhurban July Olympics All From Best

Recent Stories

Army, Chromatex bag boys, girls doubles in nationa ..

1 minute ago

China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese ..

1 minute ago

PFA seals three warehouses for violating packaging ..

1 minute ago

Punjab nurses directed to observe strict complianc ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan supports Afghan led & afghan owned peace ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Invites Macron to Visit Russia in 2020 for C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.