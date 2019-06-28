Olympic day archery championship at Murree

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is making best arrangements to organize Olympic Day Archery Championship in an appropriate manner at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3

Director General sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will inaugurate the Olympic Day Archery Championship at a colourful opening ceremony on July 2.

Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Archery Association are jointly organizing Olympic Day Archery Championship.

The teams from Army, Wapda, Custom, Police and all divisions are likely to feature in the grand championship. Every team will be comprised of six players - three girls and as many boys.

According to organizing secretary Manzar Fareed Shah said: "We are quite hopeful to find talented male and female players from this championship".