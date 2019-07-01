UrduPoint.com
Olympic Day Archery Championship At Murree

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:08 PM

The Olympic Day Archery Championship is set to commence at Sports Stadium, Bhurban Road, Murree, under the joint arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab Archery Association, on Tuesday

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest at the colourful opening ceremony of the championship. The SBP and Punjab Archery Association have completed all arrangements and in this regard, all the administrative committees have been constituted to hold the 2-day Olympic Day Archery Championship smoothly.

Nadeem Sarwar said on Monday that Sports Board Punjab is providing maximum opportunities to the talented youngsters of the province to show their talent. "Archery is a favourite game of both male and female players," he said.

He said it's our 4th sports event organised by the SBP during the last one-month period. "The SBP organised swimming championship in Gujrat, snooker and table tennis events at Lahore to engage youth in sports competitions," he added.

"Moreover, summer hockey camp for boys and girls will start at Gojra from July 3 and a swimming training camp will also begin at Lahore where expert coaches will impart top level training to potential youngsters," he asserted.

According to Organising Secretary Manzar Fareed Shah, the divisional teams of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Army, Wapda, Custom, Police will take part in the championship. Every team will comprise of six players - three girls and as many boys.

