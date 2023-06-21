UrduPoint.com

Olympic Day Fun Run On June 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2023

Olympic day fun run on June 23

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Olympic Association is organizing Olympic Day (Fun Run) here on June 23.

The event to be participated by school children will held at National Hockey Stadium to mark the celebrations of Olympic day under the banner of Pakistan Olympic Association.

Secretary, Punjab Olympic Association, Idrees Haider Khawaja said on Wednesday that the Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide on June 23 each year to commemorate the birth of the Modern Olympics Games that were held in Paris back in June, 1894. "This day is one of the key events of our annual Calendar where we engage with partners for promotion of Olympism in our community", he said and adding that thousands of people of all ages participate in sporting and cultural activities, such as fun run exhibitions, music, tree plantation, beach cleaning and educational seminars.

