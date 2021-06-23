UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Doubt Over Lemaitre, As Vicaut And Bosse Also Miss French Champs

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Olympic doubt over Lemaitre, as Vicaut and Bosse also miss French champs

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :French sprinters Christophe Lemaitre and Jimmy Vicaut, and middle-distance runner Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, have all withdrawn from their country's national championships this weekend, casting a shadow over the former's presence at the Tokyo Olympics.

The trio's withdrawal from the champs in the western city of Angers comes a day after that of world hammer silver medallist Quentin Bigot and European 100m hurdles champion and world bronze medallist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

Vicaut, part of France's bronze medal-winning 4x100m relay team at the 2012 London Olympics and joint European 100m record holder with a best of 9.

86sec set most recently in 2016, is still suffering a muscular problem.

Lemaitre, bronze medallist over 200m at the 2016 Rio Games, is making his comeback from injury and has also reacted badly to his Covid-19 vaccines, according to his training group.

Lemaitre, 31, faces a critical moment as he has not run the qualifying times for either the 100m or 200m. He has only until June 29 to ensure qualification.

Vicaut and Bosse, the 2017 world champion over 800m, are both eligible for selection for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games, although Bosse has not yet run outdoors.

Related Topics

World France London Angers Tokyo June July 2017 2016 Silver Olympics Bronze All From Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

29 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

37 minutes ago

Guterres Urges Berlin Conference Participants to B ..

4 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker NA inaugurates AirSial Airline serv ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.