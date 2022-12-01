UrduPoint.com

Olympic Dream Under-13 Talent Hunt Programme In Progress In Punjab Under Aegis Of SBP

Published December 01, 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab is conducting the trials of the Olympic Dream Under-13 Talent Hunt Programme in 10 divisions of Punjab under the aegis of Sports board Punjab.

The trials of all tehsils are being organized at respective divisional headquarters under the supervision of sports experts in which young boys and girls are actively participating. The trials committees are conducting trials under the supervision of Divisional Sports Officers to trace fresh talent in games such as Athletics, Football, Gymnastics, Taekwondo, Archery, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis and cricket.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi said " we cannot win gold medals in international competitions without finding young talented players.To achieve this objective, Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab has launched the Olympic Dream Under-13 Talent Hunt Programme to find young talent at grassroot level. This talent will be trained by expert coaches and prepared for international competitions,".

