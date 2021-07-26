UrduPoint.com
Olympic Dressage Greats Say Horses Worth Weight In Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Dressage greats Isabell Werth and Charlotte Dujardin may be favoured to have medals hung round their necks in the Olympic team and individual finals but they would be the first to argue their horses deserve one too

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Dressage greats Isabell Werth and Charlotte Dujardin may be favoured to have medals hung round their necks in the Olympic team and individual finals but they would be the first to argue their horses deserve one too.

German Werth will ride Bella Rose 2 and British star Dujardin the less experienced Gio in the team final on Tuesday and the individual event on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Both are chasing history-making milestones.

The 52-year-old Werth can become the first athlete to win seven equestrian gold medals.

For the moment Werth -- who has a record Olympic equestrian medals haul of 10 in five Games -- shares the record with another dressage rider, the late Reiner Klimke.

