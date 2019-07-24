UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Events To Be Held In Brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Olympic events to be held in brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium

In exactly 365 days, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will officially be opened, with the 2020 Olympic hockey events getting underway 24 hours later in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium of Tokyo, Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :In exactly 365 days, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will officially be opened, with the 2020 Olympic hockey events getting underway 24 hours later in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium of Tokyo, Japan.

Twenty-four nations,12 men's and 12 women's teams, will battle it out to follow in the footsteps of the 2016 gold medalists, namely Argentina (men) and Great Britain (women), says a press release issued here.

Who will join Japan's men's and women's national teams, who have qualified both as hosts and Asian champions? The qualification process, which is identical for the men's and women's event, works as follows: All four winners of the remaining continental championships, which will be staged in Pan America, Africa, Europe and Oceania between July and September this year, will secure a direct berth to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The remaining seven places will be decided by the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers scheduled to take place at the end of October and early November.

These events consist of teams that qualified via the FIH Pro League and the FIH Series Finals, with the line-up being completed by the highest ranked teams who did not qualify via either route.

The Tokyo 2020 tournaments will be held at the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium, equipped with the most environmentally friendly and sustainable hockey turf yet produced by FIH Official Supplier, Polytan.

The stadium will be inaugurated at the Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Test event taking place next month in Tokyo.

FIH President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, thanked the Japanese authorities for delivering such an outstanding hockey stadium, which will remain as a great legacy for Japanese hockey after the Games. Hockey made its Olympic debut at the 1908 London Games.

Related Topics

Africa Hockey Europe London Tokyo Argentina Japan July September October November Women 2016 2020 Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All Asia

Recent Stories

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines glob ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico City rescue 150 migrants smuggled in traile ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Will Not Allow Disorder in Strait of Hormuz W ..

3 minutes ago

Steady drilling activities in progress to assess B ..

3 minutes ago

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

16 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.