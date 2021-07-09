Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator relay: AFP

Tokyo, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday at a low-key arrival ceremony with the public kept away over virus fears, the day after Japanese officials said spectators will be banned from most Games events.

On a rainy morning exactly two weeks before the July 23 opening ceremony of the biggest sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic began, the flame was carried on stage in a lantern and handed to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.