UrduPoint.com

Olympic Flame Lit For 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:09 PM

Olympic flame lit for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was lit in Olympia on Monday in the presence of IOC president Thomas Bach

Olympia, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was lit in Olympia on Monday in the presence of IOC president Thomas Bach.

Following tradition, the flame was lit from the rays of the sun at the ancient Temple of Hera, the cradle of the Ancient Games.

Related Topics

Beijing Temple Olympia Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

Harmony and unity among Muslims,Need of the hour

1 minute ago
 French PM meets Pope as abuse scandal rages

French PM meets Pope as abuse scandal rages

1 minute ago
 Scientists, engineers urged to promote research cu ..

Scientists, engineers urged to promote research culture

1 minute ago
 Kenyan running star's husband in court over her ki ..

Kenyan running star's husband in court over her killing

1 minute ago
 COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of ..

COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of Climate Summit in UK - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next mon ..

Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next month: UN

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.