Olympic flame lit for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Olympia, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was lit in Olympia on Monday in the presence of IOC president Thomas Bach.

Following tradition, the flame was lit from the rays of the sun at the ancient Temple of Hera, the cradle of the Ancient Games.