Olympic flame to arrive on French soil

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Olympic flame arrives in France on board a historic masted ship on Wednesday for a ceremony in front of 150,000 people that will be a first major test for organisers and security forces ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

The transfer of the flame onshore in the southern port of Marseille will mark the start of a 12,000-kilometre (7,500-mile) torch relay across France and its far-flung overseas territories.

Under blue skies and in calm seas the Belem, the 19th-century ship carrying the torch, paraded around the bay of Marseille with hundreds of other boats after appearing on the horizon early Wednesday at the end of its journey from Greece.

The flame will come ashore at 7:45pm (1745 GMT) from the Belem that has made a 12-day trip from Greece, where the flame was lit in Olympia on April 16.

Organisers are hoping the first public spectacle of the Games on French soil -- just 79 days from the opening ceremony -- will help build excitement after a row about ticket prices and concerns about security.

"It's something we've been waiting for for a very long time," chief organiser Tony Estanguet said on Monday, referring to the 100 years since Paris last staged the Games. "The Games are coming home."

France, which was also the host in 1900, sees itself at the heart of the modern Olympic movement after a French aristocrat, Pierre de Coubertin, revived the idea of the Games as practised by the Greeks until the 4th century BC.

After the Covid-hit edition in Tokyo in 2021 and the corruption-tainted Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, the Paris Olympics are seen as an important moment for the sporting extravaganza.