Olympic Flame To Arrive On French Soil
Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2024 | 08:56 PM
The Olympic flame arrives in France on board a historic masted ship on Wednesday for a ceremony in front of 150,000 people that will be a first major test for organisers and security forces ahead of the 2024 Paris Games
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Olympic flame arrives in France on board a historic masted ship on Wednesday for a ceremony in front of 150,000 people that will be a first major test for organisers and security forces ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.
The transfer of the flame onshore in the southern port of Marseille will mark the start of a 12,000-kilometre (7,500-mile) torch relay across France and its far-flung overseas territories.
Under blue skies and in calm seas the Belem, the 19th-century ship carrying the torch, paraded around the bay of Marseille with hundreds of other boats after appearing on the horizon early Wednesday at the end of its journey from Greece.
The flame will come ashore at 7:45pm (1745 GMT) from the Belem that has made a 12-day trip from Greece, where the flame was lit in Olympia on April 16.
Organisers are hoping the first public spectacle of the Games on French soil -- just 79 days from the opening ceremony -- will help build excitement after a row about ticket prices and concerns about security.
"It's something we've been waiting for for a very long time," chief organiser Tony Estanguet said on Monday, referring to the 100 years since Paris last staged the Games. "The Games are coming home."
France, which was also the host in 1900, sees itself at the heart of the modern Olympic movement after a French aristocrat, Pierre de Coubertin, revived the idea of the Games as practised by the Greeks until the 4th century BC.
After the Covid-hit edition in Tokyo in 2021 and the corruption-tainted Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, the Paris Olympics are seen as an important moment for the sporting extravaganza.
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector
SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judges letter case
French ambassador meets Finance minister
Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada
Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours
Rangers arrest five robbers
Naqvi visits CDA for briefing on administration, management, development
AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early settlement of Kashmir issue
AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..
More Stories From Sports
-
SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis1 hour ago
-
Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Jr. Tennis team for South Asian Tennis Championship announced3 hours ago
-
GCP wins overall trophy of KP HED Inter-College Boys Games4 hours ago
-
Sports teaches discipline, unity, tolerance: Meena Khan4 hours ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade trophy ranking tennis championship concludes6 hours ago
-
Bicycle race organized to promote of sports activities among youth3 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Canada 5-4 to become a strong final contender6 hours ago
-
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in balance7 hours ago
-
Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year3 hours ago
-
Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead22 hours ago
-
HEC, Army move National Challenge Cup semis24 hours ago