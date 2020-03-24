UrduPoint.com
Olympic Flame To Remain In Japan Despite Games Postponement - IOC

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Olympic flame will remain in Japan despite the fact that it has been decided to postpone the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said on Tuesday in a joint statement.

"It was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," the joint statement read.

