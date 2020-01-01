UrduPoint.com
Olympic Games Must Not Turn Into Vehicle For Advancing Political Goals - Bach

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Olympic Games Must Not Turn Into Vehicle for Advancing Political Goals - Bach

The Olympic Games must not become a tool for promoting political agendas, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Olympic Games must not become a tool for promoting political agendas, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said on Wednesday.

The next Olympic Games will take place this year in Tokyo.

"The Olympic Games are always a global platform for the athletes and their sporting performances. They are not, and must never be, a platform to advance political or any other potentially divisive ends. We stand firmly against the growing politicisation of sport because only in this way can we accomplish our mission to unite the world in peaceful competition," he said in a statement.

Due to allegations of doping-use and the consequent decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) to ban Moscow from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the athletes from Russia will probably have to compete in Tokyo under neutral status without the flag or national anthem.

