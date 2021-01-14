UrduPoint.com
Olympic Hurdles Champion McNeal Suspended For 'tampering' Of Doping Control

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been provisionally suspended for doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been provisionally suspended for doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old American, who claimed Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and also won world gold in Moscow in 2013, was charged with "tampering" with part of a doping control.

