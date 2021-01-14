Olympic hurdles champion McNeal suspended for 'tampering' of doping control

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been provisionally suspended for doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been provisionally suspended for doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old American, who claimed Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and also won world gold in Moscow in 2013, was charged with "tampering" with part of a doping control.