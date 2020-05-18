UrduPoint.com
Olympic Legend Shah Hussain Offers To Lift Pro Boxing In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:49 PM

Olympic legend Shah Hussain offers to lift pro boxing in Pakistan

Olympic legend Syed Shah Hussain has offered his services to Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to promote pro boxing in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Olympic legend Syed Shah Hussain has offered his services to Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to promote pro boxing in the country.

"I've seen PPBL making sincere efforts to promote professional boxing in Pakistan. Now, I feel boxing will make progress in Pakistan. I'm also ready for any sort of help for that purpose," Hussain, who is a professional boxing coach in Tokyo, Japan said in a video message on Monday.

The 55-year-old Hussain said he knew the PPBL chairman Syed Nauman Shah for the past 30 years and was sure that he had the caliber to lift professional boxing in Pakistan. "He [Nauman Shah] is an honest and hardworking man.

I'm sure professional boxing in Pakistan will flourish under him," added Hussain, who claimed bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

Hussain, a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, who also won five consecutive gold medals in the South Asian Games between 1984 to 1991, said he had come to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent meeting with PPBL president had shown keen interest in professional boxing. "I'm thankful to Prime Minister for also thinking for the beautiful game of boxing. His interest in boxing will help promote this game in Pakistan," the Olympic prodigy added.

