Olympic medal ceremony delayed for figure skating team event

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An unspecified legal issue has led to the delay of the Olympic medal ceremony for the figure skating team event, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

"I can't add very much to that, it's not even a statement, it's a sentence," said IOC spokesperson Mark Adams.

"The situation arose today (Tuesday), at short notice, which requires legal consultation with the ISU (International Skating Union)," he read the statement.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team claimed the gold medal on Monday, while the United States took silver and Japan bronze.

"You can bet your bottom Dollar that we are doing absolutely everything and everyone is doing absolutely everything so that this situation can be solved as soon as possible," Adams added.

"We have athletes and medals involved. I can't give you any more details because I don't actually know. We will do our level utmost to make sure it is resolved as quickly as possible. As you know, legal issues can drag on."The ISU did not respond to Xinhua's request via email for a comment on this issue, and no further information has been released by the IOC so far.