Olympic Medal "really Special" For Ski Jumper Kubacki

February 07, 2022

Polish ski jumper Dawid Kubacki did not hide his satisfaction after winning a bronze medal in the ski jumping Olympic competition on the normal hill on Sunday as "it was maybe the most important in his life."

WARSAW, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Polish ski jumper Dawid Kubacki did not hide his satisfaction after winning a bronze medal in the ski jumping Olympic competition on the normal hill on Sunday as "it was maybe the most important in his life." The 31-year-old was eighth after the first round but his stunning jump of 103 meters ensured him the lowest podium of Sunday's contest.

"I couldn't believe in that scenario until the last jump. I knew that it was difficult to stand on the podium. When I didn't meet the expectations, I just tried to work harder, but I didn't know whether it would work out," the Pole was quoted as saying by Polish media on Sunday.

For Kubacki it was not the first time that he has won in a spectacular way. During the World Championship 2019 he took gold although he was in 27th place after the first round.

"I don't know if I'm an attack specialist. After my second jump, Piotr Zyla told me I could win a medal, but for me, It was hard to imagine. I think it could be the most important competition in my life as taking the Olympic medal is something special," Kubacki added.

The athlete believes that his success will be a breakthrough for the whole team after Poland had some problems at the first stages of

