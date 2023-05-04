UrduPoint.com

Olympic Medal-winning Sprinter Bowie Mourned After Death At 32

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Olympic medal-winning sprinter Bowie mourned after death at 32

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and 2017 100m world champion, was remembered Wednesday as a rare athletics talent and warm friend after her death at the at the age of 32

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and 2017 100m world champion, was remembered Wednesday as a rare athletics talent and warm friend after her death at the at the age of 32.

Bowie anchored the US team that won 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100m and 200m bronze.

USA Track and Field and her management company confirmed her death a day after sheriff's deputies in Orlando, Florida, found her dead at her home.

"This is beyond stats and speed," retired US sprint great Justin Gatlin said on Instagram. "Tori was a beautiful human being and had a smile that made you want to smile too.

"A country girl that loved her roots. I remember sitting with Tori and listening to her stories of growing up and racing horses on foot lol. She was a fierce competitor and great teammate. A true legend that made her mark in our sport and hearts." USATF chief executive Max Siegel said the federation was "deeply saddened" by Bowie's death.

"A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," Siegel said.

Icon Management tweeted they were "devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," the firm said.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Related Topics

Dead World Company Orlando Florida 2017 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Share Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

President emphasizes robust trade, economic relati ..

President emphasizes robust trade, economic relations with Saudi Arabia

16 minutes ago
 Finance Minister offers Japanese companies for inv ..

Finance Minister offers Japanese companies for investment in diverse sectors

21 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Adviser Says Drone Attack on Kremlin S ..

Zelenskyy's Adviser Says Drone Attack on Kremlin Staged

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine 'Heavily Dependent' on Aid, Likely Unable ..

Ukraine 'Heavily Dependent' on Aid, Likely Unable to Counter Russia if Aid Stops ..

30 minutes ago
 European Central Bank Raises Interest Rate by 25 B ..

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.75%

43 minutes ago
 Estonian Ministry Says Gov't Considering Allowing ..

Estonian Ministry Says Gov't Considering Allowing Same-Sex Marriage

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.