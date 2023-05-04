Olympic medal-winning sprinter Bowie mourned after death at 32

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and 2017 100m world champion, was remembered Wednesday as a rare athletics talent and warm friend after her death at the at the age of 32

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and 2017 100m world champion, was remembered Wednesday as a rare athletics talent and warm friend after her death at the at the age of 32.

Bowie anchored the US team that won 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100m and 200m bronze.

USA Track and Field and her management company confirmed her death a day after sheriff's deputies in Orlando, Florida, found her dead at her home.

"This is beyond stats and speed," retired US sprint great Justin Gatlin said on Instagram. "Tori was a beautiful human being and had a smile that made you want to smile too.

"A country girl that loved her roots. I remember sitting with Tori and listening to her stories of growing up and racing horses on foot lol. She was a fierce competitor and great teammate. A true legend that made her mark in our sport and hearts." USATF chief executive Max Siegel said the federation was "deeply saddened" by Bowie's death.

"A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," Siegel said.

Icon Management tweeted they were "devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," the firm said.

A cause of death was not immediately known.