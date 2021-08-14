Olympic medalist Takyi receives rousing welcome in Ghana

UrduPoint.com

Ghana's sole medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Samuel Takyi, on Saturday arrived home with a rousing welcome by Ghanaians at the Kotoko International Airport in capital Accra

ACCRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ghana's sole medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Samuel Takyi, on Saturday arrived home with a rousing welcome by Ghanaians at the Kotoko International Airport in capital Accra.

Amidst drumming, dancing, and singing, the boxer who won bronze to end Ghana's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal, was hailed by hundreds of fans who gathered at the airport awaiting his arrival.

Minister for Youth and sports Mustapha Ussif, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Ben Nunoo Mensah, and Director-General of the National Sports Authority Peter Twumasi, were among dignitaries who joined boxing fans to give a rousing welcome to the boxer upon arrival.

The minister praised the boxer for raising the flag of the nation high in Tokyo by bringing home a medal.

"This is a great achievement that we are all proud of and wish to congratulate the boxer for his efforts," said Ussif.

