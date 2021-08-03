Women Olympic boxing medallists sent out a resounding message on Tuesday in Tokyo about the image of female fighters and hope their success can get more girls involved in the sport

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Women Olympic boxing medallists sent out a resounding message on Tuesday in Tokyo about the image of female fighters and hope their success can get more girls involved in the sport.

Sena Irie became the first Japanese woman to win Olympic boxing gold with a unanimous points decision victory over Nesthy Petecio, herself the first woman from the Philippines to pocket a medal in the sport.

Women's boxing entered the Olympics for the first time at London 2012, when there were only three weight categories, but there are five in Tokyo and women's boxing is more popular than ever.

But women boxers say more needs to be done.