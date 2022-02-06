UrduPoint.com

Olympic Men's Downhill Postponed Because Of High Winds

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Olympic men's downhill postponed because of high winds

Yanqing, China, Feb 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Beijing Olympics men's downhill, one of the Games' signature events, was postponed Sunday because of high winds, organisers said.

"The jury together with the organisers have decided in the best interest of safety and fairness for the racers to delay," they said.

"More information on a new date and start time will be communicated as soon as it is confirmed." The blue riband event of alpine skiing had been scheduled to start at 11:00am (0300 GMT), but was delayed three times in the hope that the gusty wind would die down.

It was not to be, however, leaving organisers with no option but to postpone the race, just as they had to at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, for the same reason.

Wind also caused the cancellation of Saturday's third and final training run down the "Rock" course in Yanqing on a hill previously untested by racers because World Cup events in both 2020 and 2021 could not take place due to Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Although cancelled, three racers did come down the final training run before that decision was taken, notably Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, to the anger of the rest of the field who argued it could have given the Norwegian an advantage.

Kilde is hot favourite but faces competition from World Cup overall leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, his teammate Beat Feuz and the Austrian pair of current double world speed champion Vincent Kriechmayr and two-time Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Same Alpine Switzerland Sunday 2018 2020 Gold Olympics Event From Best Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

3 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

11 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

11 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

11 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>