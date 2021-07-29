UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Organisers Defend Coronavirus Measures As Cases Rise

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:55 PM

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise

Tokyo Olympics organisers dismissed any link to rising coronavirus cases in Japan on Thursday after reporting 24 infections among Games participants, the highest yet

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics organisers dismissed any link to rising coronavirus cases in Japan on Thursday after reporting 24 infections among Games participants, the highest yet.

At least 193 athletes, media and Olympic employees and contractors have now tested positive for the virus, according to Tokyo 2020 figures that do not include some cases at airports and in training camps.

On Wednesday, Japan reported 9,583 cases nationwide, the first time the figure has topped 9,000, with cases also at a record level in Tokyo.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said there was nothing to suggest a link between the Games and the rising figures.

"As far as I'm aware there's not a single case of an infection spreading to the Tokyo population from the athletes or Olympic movement," he told reporters.

"We have the most tested community probably anywhere... in the world, on top of that you have some of the toughest lockdown restrictions in the athlete's village," he added.

Organisers also insisted the Games is not putting additional pressure on Japan's medical system, as experts warn the rising number of cases could lead to a healthcare crisis.

Only two people associated with the Games are in hospital, they said, and half of all those needing care are being looked after by their own medical teams.

"Of 310,000 screeening tests, the rate of positivity is 0.02 percent," Adams added.

Of the Olympic participants reported positive, 109 are residents of Japan, with the rest coming from abroad.

The comments come with rising concern in Tokyo and beyond about a rapid rise in new infections, spurred by the more contagious Delta variant.

Tokyo is already under a virus state of emergency that shortens restaurant and bar opening hours and bars them from selling alcohol, and three neighbouring regions are now expected to impose the same measure.

But experts say the limits do not appear to be working, and have warned people not to drop their guard.

"The current situation is the worst ever," a top government advisor on the virus warned, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Shigeru Omi, a former top WHO official, added that since the government and Olympic organisers had decided to go ahead with the Games, "it is their responsibility to do everything they can... to prevent infections and a breakdown in medical services".

Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with around 15,000 deaths despite avoiding harsh lockdowns, but only around a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated.

Strict measures have been imposed for the Games, including a ban on spectators at almost all events and regular testing for Olympic participants.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Same Lead Japan 2020 Olympics Media All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maulana Khabeer expresses concerns regarding contr ..

10 minutes ago

Exclusive: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince&#039;s visit to ..

13 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 765 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deat ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

2 minutes ago

Airbus profits take off as deliveries soar

2 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, six more d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.