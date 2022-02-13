UrduPoint.com

Olympic Slalom Champion Vlhova To Miss Rest Of Beijing Games

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Olympic slalom champion Vlhova to miss rest of Beijing Games

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Slovakia's newly crowned Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova will skip the downhill and alpine combined at the Beijing Games after picking up an ankle injury, it was confirmed Sunday.

Vlhova's brother Boris Vlha told AFP that the 26-year-old had opted to rest her left ankle and "prepare for the remainder of the season".

Vlhova is current world silver medallist in the combined and would have been one of the favourites for Thursday's race.

Vlhova is also the reigning World Cup overall champion, standing second in this season's rankings 17 points behind American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Female racing on the World Cup circuit resumes with a super-G and giant slalom on March 5-6 at the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide.

Related Topics

World Beijing Alpine March Sunday Silver Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

3 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>