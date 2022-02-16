UrduPoint.com

Olympic Snowboard King Su Yiming Showcases A More Confident China

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more confident China

Sporting shoulder-length hair, rings and baggy trousers, teenage snowboarding sensation Su Yiming looked every inch the cool, confident ambassador of China's new youth as he swept to home Olympic gold

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Sporting shoulder-length hair, rings and baggy trousers, teenage snowboarding sensation Su Yiming looked every inch the cool, confident ambassador of China's new youth as he swept to home Olympic gold.

The former child actor is one of the breakout stars of the Beijing Olympics having won silver and then on Tuesday gold, catapulting the 17-year-old to stardom and amassing him an avid social media fanbase at home.

Su heralds the rise of a new generation of young, patriotic Chinese athletes with the kind of aura of cool that has eluded the young Olympians who, unlike Su, are products of China's gruelling Soviet-style sports academies.

China's first men's Olympic medallist in snowboarding has earned a legion of Chinese fans through his down-to-earth demeanour, effortless style and love of music -- as well as becoming the new face of a sport that champions individualism and daredevil courage.

"Snowboarders have a particular style to them which Su fits perfectly. It's something that would definitely resonate with younger generations in China and elsewhere," said China-based sports analyst Mark Dreyer, author of "Sporting Superpower: An Insider's View on China's Quest to Be the Best".

After a scintillating run in the slopestyle last week, where he won silver, Su clasped his hands to his mouth and repeatedly screamed a profanity in English live on air.

"My worry is that at some point they're going to ask him to conform and basically be a snowboarder without (a personality)," added Dreyer.

Related Topics

Sports Music China Social Media Young Beijing Gold Silver Olympics Best Love

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

17 minutes ago
 Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in ..

Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

2 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

32 minutes ago
 Rapist convicted in sargodha

Rapist convicted in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Ta ..

Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Talks With Russia

5 minutes ago
 Two gangsters held in sialkot

Two gangsters held in sialkot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>