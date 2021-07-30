UrduPoint.com

'Olympic Spirit At Its Best' - IOC Boss Praises Struggling Biles

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:07 PM

'Olympic spirit at its best' - IOC boss praises struggling Biles

IOC chief Thomas Bach said US superstar Simone Biles had shown "Olympic spirit at its best" on Friday by cheering on her fellow gymnasts despite being sidelined with mental problems in Tokyo

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :IOC chief Thomas Bach said US superstar Simone Biles had shown "Olympic spirit at its best" on Friday by cheering on her fellow gymnasts despite being sidelined with mental problems in Tokyo.

Bach said Biles had shown great courage by admitting she was not mentally fit to compete, before turning up in the stands as teammate Sunisa Lee succeeded her as all-around champion.

The four-time gold medallist's Games now hang in the balance as she struggles with the "twisties", a mental block that affects gymnasts' judgement while spinning in mid-air.

"I can only say we are with her and we wish her well," Bach told news agency journalists in Tokyo, adding that he spoke to Biles after she withdrew during the team competition on Tuesday. She later pulled out of the individual all-around.

"I'm really admiring how she's handling the situation," added Bach. "On the one hand she admits to have this problem. This is already courageous. Who one year ago would have admitted to say I have mental health problems? "And at the same time, then cheering on their teammates and then being there and supporting when her successor is crowned in the all-around final.

"This is great human quality and this is Olympic spirit at its best."Mental health has been a key concern at the Games, after athletes had to prepare during the coronavirus pandemic and are living in a strict bubble in Tokyo.

Biles is not the only big name at the Games to admit to problems: Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka returned to action in Tokyo after a break to benefit her mental health.

Related Topics

Tennis Osaka Tokyo Same Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

16 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

16 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

16 minutes ago
 Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production ..

Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production Each Month Through End-2022 - ..

16 minutes ago
 Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of ..

Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of Activities in Belarus Starting ..

16 minutes ago
 PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Perso ..

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.